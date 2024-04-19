QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.70. Approximately 35,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 378,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

QNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

The company has a market cap of $913.37 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.98%. The business had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $126,357.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,916.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in QuinStreet by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

