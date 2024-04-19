Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Lowered by Cormark

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Galiano Gold stock opened at C$2.05 on Friday. Galiano Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.68 and a 1-year high of C$2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$519.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.20.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Galiano Gold news, Director Michael Price sold 65,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$79,096.50. In other news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright purchased 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$70,210.00. Also, Director Michael Price sold 65,100 shares of Galiano Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$79,096.50. Insiders bought a total of 81,985 shares of company stock valued at $101,652 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

