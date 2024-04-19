Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for TELUS International (Cda)’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TIXT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of TIXT opened at $7.82 on Friday. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a market cap of $834.88 million, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

