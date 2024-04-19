Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OSK has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Oshkosh Stock Down 0.8 %

Oshkosh stock opened at $117.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 27,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

