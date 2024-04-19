Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILTB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 158.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 52,769 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1,407.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,968,000 after purchasing an additional 368,963 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILTB opened at $48.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.62. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $53.98.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

