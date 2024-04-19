NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $812.80 and last traded at $824.46. Approximately 19,428,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 51,300,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $846.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $843.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total transaction of $9,962,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,074,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,422,506.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

