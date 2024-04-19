NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Up 4%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 827,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,083,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

NextDecade Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NextDecade by 437.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 1,195.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 191.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Featured Stories

