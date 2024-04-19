Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $626,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,233.25.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 over the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,193.40. 21,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,350. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,269.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,170.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,577.91.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The company had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.10 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.