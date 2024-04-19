Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 566 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,956,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,235,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,738,000 after buying an additional 105,042 shares during the period. First County Bank CT grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,763.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,491 shares of company stock worth $21,454,204. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.2 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $130.98 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.81 and a twelve month high of $140.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.36 and a 200-day moving average of $124.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

