Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 327 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $438,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 190,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $23,089,000 after acquiring an additional 84,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EOG opened at $131.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.99. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.90.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

