Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ES shares. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ES opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.78. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $79.92.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently -226.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

