Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12.50

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON KEYS opened at GBX 650.80 ($8.10) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 598.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 535.04. Keystone Law Group has a twelve month low of GBX 380 ($4.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 694 ($8.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £204.87 million, a PE ratio of 2,804.35 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

