Sandon Capital Investments Limited (ASX:SNC) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03

Sandon Capital Investments Limited (ASX:SNC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, April 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Sunday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Sandon Capital Investments Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 115.32, a quick ratio of 59.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05.
About Sandon Capital Investments
