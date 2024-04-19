Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brinker International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brinker International

Brinker International Price Performance

NYSE EAT opened at $45.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.82. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $51.72. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.46.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 3.63%. Research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,045.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 64,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Brinker International by 3,611.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 68.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.