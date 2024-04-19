JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.27. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

