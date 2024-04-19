Jeremy Dibb Buys 241,935 Shares of DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP) Stock

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Dibb acquired 241,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £24,193.50 ($30,117.64).

DP Poland Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DPP stock traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 10.65 ($0.13). 1,880,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,780. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18. DP Poland Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 13.50 ($0.17). The stock has a market cap of £75.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1,050.00 and a beta of 0.43.

About DP Poland

DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

