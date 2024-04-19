Waves (WAVES) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $113.39 Million

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Waves has a total market capitalization of $287.76 million and $113.39 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.52 or 0.00003901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Waves has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 114,373,960 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is https://reddit.com/r/wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. The official website for Waves is waves.tech. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get Waves alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, created by entrepreneur Sasha Ivanov in 2016. It provides backend support for Web 3.0 services and is designed to raise security, reliability, and speed of IT systems. Its purpose-designed tools make it easy and accessible to develop and run dApps, leveraging the properties of blockchain systems for security, auditability, verifiability, and trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves has released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has developed into a constantly-growing platform with a broad infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling Waves

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

