Comparing Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) & Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD)

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) and Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lumos Pharma and Ainos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumos Pharma $2.05 million 10.02 -$34.03 million ($4.19) -0.60 Ainos $120,000.00 52.19 -$13.77 million ($2.55) -0.40

Ainos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lumos Pharma. Lumos Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ainos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumos Pharma -1,659.39% -85.63% -65.30% Ainos -11,205.49% -47.96% -40.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Lumos Pharma and Ainos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

34.0% of Lumos Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Lumos Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Ainos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Lumos Pharma has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ainos has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lumos Pharma and Ainos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumos Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ainos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lumos Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 611.46%. Given Lumos Pharma’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lumos Pharma is more favorable than Ainos.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan. It also provides women's health, pneumonia, Ainos Pen, AI Nose, and other products. Ainos, Inc. was formerly known as Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Ainos, Inc. in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in San Diego, California.

