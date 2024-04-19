Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 131,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 394,845 shares.The stock last traded at $48.33 and had previously closed at $48.34.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1988 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.
