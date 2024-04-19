Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 131,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 394,845 shares.The stock last traded at $48.33 and had previously closed at $48.34.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1988 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 76,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 22,058 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 11,931 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 197,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 592,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,627,000 after buying an additional 106,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

