Investors Purchase Large Volume of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 19,706 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,139% compared to the average volume of 880 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $115.84. 376,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,232. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.64. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The company has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

