Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Down 1.9%

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.34 and last traded at $30.34. Approximately 14,467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 291,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

Invesco China Technology ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $575.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.69.

Institutional Trading of Invesco China Technology ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 46,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

