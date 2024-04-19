Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 529 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.59.

AMD traded down $8.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.41. 59,558,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,443,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $236.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

