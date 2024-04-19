Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.36% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1,156.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PWB traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.80. The company had a trading volume of 35,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,398. The company has a market capitalization of $793.59 million, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.44. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.73 and a one year high of $90.92.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.