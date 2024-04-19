Insider Buying: Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Portfolio Manager Purchases 5,670 Shares of Stock

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Johannes Palsson bought 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $70,251.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 46,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,933.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,545. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 4,223,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,305,000 after purchasing an additional 649,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter.

