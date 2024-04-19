Humana (NYSE:HUM) Trading 0.9% Higher

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $330.00 and last traded at $317.52. 1,683,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,699,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $391.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $465.42.

Get Humana alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HUM

Humana Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.