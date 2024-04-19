HTLF Bank Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

HTLF Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 286,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,000. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.0% of HTLF Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDLV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 560.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $226,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 168.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.15. 7,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,169. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $591.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.