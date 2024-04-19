HTLF Bank Invests $5.84 Million in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

HTLF Bank bought a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 55,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the third quarter valued at $243,000.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $105.73. 218,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,011. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.57.

About Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

