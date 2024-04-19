HTLF Bank Invests $2.52 Million in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

HTLF Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 43,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,602,000 after purchasing an additional 61,995 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 29,744 shares during the last quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 512,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 124.4% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 445,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,853,000 after purchasing an additional 247,075 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $58.00. 1,145,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,247,158. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $60.70. The stock has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average of $56.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

