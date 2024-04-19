Forte Asset Management LLC Invests $3.61 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,546,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,993,577. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.57. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2758 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

