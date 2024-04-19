HTLF Bank Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 112,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 84,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $48.59. 880,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,330,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $48.79.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.