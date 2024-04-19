Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Hologic by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Hologic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hologic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after buying an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Hologic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $75.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.50. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

