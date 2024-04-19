Hedera Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.97 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0831 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and approximately $61.01 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00054624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00020759 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00012760 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,741,578,542 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,741,578,542.064926 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08062878 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 252 active market(s) with $56,756,884.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.