Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $7.04 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,967,627.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 273,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,816,646.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,375 shares of company stock worth $25,530,859 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Stock Up 0.3 %

DXCM opened at $134.30 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

