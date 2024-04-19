HC Wainwright Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON)

AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for AEON Biopharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.39). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AEON Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AEON Biopharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

AEON stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. AEON Biopharma has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $17.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78.

AEON Biopharma ( NASDAQ:AEON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AEON Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $19,827,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AEON Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AEON Biopharma by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AEON Biopharma by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed a Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.

