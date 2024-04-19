HC Wainwright Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON)

AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEONFree Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for AEON Biopharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.39). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AEON Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AEON Biopharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

AEON Biopharma Stock Performance

AEON stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. AEON Biopharma has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $17.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78.

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEONGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AEON Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AEON Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $19,827,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AEON Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AEON Biopharma by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AEON Biopharma by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEON Biopharma Company Profile

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed a Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.

