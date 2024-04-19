Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

Harleysville Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS HARL opened at $21.23 on Friday. Harleysville Financial has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $77.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75.

Get Harleysville Financial alerts:

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.77 million for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 27.52%.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides consumer loans, including residential mortgages, savings account loans, and home equity line of credit, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages, line of credit, and commercial business loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harleysville Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harleysville Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.