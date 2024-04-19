Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.203 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Performance

NYSE:GRP.U opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a fifty-two week low of $45.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

(Get Free Report)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.