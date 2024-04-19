Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance
Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $20.48.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
