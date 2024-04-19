FY2024 Earnings Forecast for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Issued By Zacks Research

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RPM International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.95. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on RPM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RPM

RPM International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of RPM stock opened at $107.37 on Friday. RPM International has a 12-month low of $78.52 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the first quarter worth $38,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 1,735.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of RPM International by 274.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the first quarter worth $56,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.