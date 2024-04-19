Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$196.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$182.00 to C$196.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s previous close.

FNV has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$172.50 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Veritas Investment Research boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$185.27.

Franco-Nevada stock traded down C$0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$166.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,048. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$139.19 and a 1-year high of C$217.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$154.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$157.64. The company has a market cap of C$32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.21, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 41.21 and a quick ratio of 23.26.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.2780116 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total transaction of C$1,722,952.91. In related news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total transaction of C$51,707.70. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total value of C$1,722,952.91. Insiders sold a total of 16,839 shares of company stock worth $2,686,396 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

