Forte Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Forte Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.36. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $108.86 and a twelve month high of $159.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.73 and a 200 day moving average of $142.63.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

