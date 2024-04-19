First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 41,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 92,379 shares.The stock last traded at $61.88 and had previously closed at $61.64.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $830.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0096 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.