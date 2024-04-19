First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 41,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 92,379 shares.The stock last traded at $61.88 and had previously closed at $61.64.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $830.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0096 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 71,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.