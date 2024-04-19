First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Lowers Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 4.9% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $22,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,994,000 after acquiring an additional 101,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,635,000 after purchasing an additional 64,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.39. The company had a trading volume of 151,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,135. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.22. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $123.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

