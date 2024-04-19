First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Invests $225,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $317.48. 377,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.23 and a twelve month high of $340.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.68 and a 200 day moving average of $305.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

