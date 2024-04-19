First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,335,886,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IVV stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $498.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,896,961. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $426.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.14.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

