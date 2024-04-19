First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $2.06 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $8,326,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.2 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $16.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $729.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,391. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $764.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $658.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $369.76 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.05.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,488,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

