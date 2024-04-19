Financial Symmetry Inc Acquires New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Symmetry Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. Netflix accounts for about 0.5% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.76.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $51.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $558.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,025,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $605.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.86. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $315.62 and a one year high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

