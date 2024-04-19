Roth Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Roth Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.1% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,670,149,000 after buying an additional 794,832 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,866,684,000 after purchasing an additional 93,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,280,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,712,789,000 after purchasing an additional 179,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,285.41.

Broadcom Stock Down 4.0 %

Broadcom stock traded down $50.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,208.23. 2,612,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,898. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $559.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,306.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,116.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

