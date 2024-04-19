Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $784,000 Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 51,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after buying an additional 28,369 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.21. 59,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,616. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $166.43 and a 52 week high of $276.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.60.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total value of $312,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at $85,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.