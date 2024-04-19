Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $346,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSLC stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.52. 32,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $80.04 and a 12-month high of $104.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.06.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.