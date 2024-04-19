Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,111,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,511 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.74% of Americold Realty Trust worth $63,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,839,000 after buying an additional 365,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,169,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,912,000 after purchasing an additional 183,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,452,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,566,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,574,000 after acquiring an additional 106,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Shares of COLD opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

